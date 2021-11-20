Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.56 Million Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.56% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,800. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

