Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

