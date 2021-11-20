Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $238.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $243.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.