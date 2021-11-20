PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779,473 shares in the company, valued at $326,433,083.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,433 shares of company stock worth $7,730,184. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

