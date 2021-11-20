PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PNRG traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.75. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

