PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Cap Tops $8.94 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $166,207.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars.

