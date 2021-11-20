Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $41,001,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

