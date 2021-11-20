PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTIC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

