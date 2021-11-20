ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

