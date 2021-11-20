Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 35.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE MMI opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

