Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.00 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

