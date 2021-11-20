Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65.

