Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

