Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 3,500 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

