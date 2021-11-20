Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

