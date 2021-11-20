PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PSPSF remained flat at $$128.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

