PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in October

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

