Puma Vct 13 (PU13) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Puma Vct 13 (LON:PU13) will announce its Interim earnings results after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

PU13 traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.24). Puma Vct 13 has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

