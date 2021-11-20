Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

EQT opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.