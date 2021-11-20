Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

