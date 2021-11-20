Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. Q2 has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Q2 by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Q2 by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

