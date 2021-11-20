Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Quotient Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Quotient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

QTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

QTNT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Quotient has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

