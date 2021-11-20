Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lifted by Analyst

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023 in the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

