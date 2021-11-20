Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Issued By B. Riley

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

APTS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

APTS opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $528,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

