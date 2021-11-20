Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NOG stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.