QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

