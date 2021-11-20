QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.