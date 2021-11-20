Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QST. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

