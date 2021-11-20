Rainicorn Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

