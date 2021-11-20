Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00.

ETNB stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

