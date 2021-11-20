Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

RRC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

