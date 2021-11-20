Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 321.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ranpak by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 64,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ranpak by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK opened at $42.20 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

