Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of RPID stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.