RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,375 shares of company stock worth $73,526 and sold 159,817 shares worth $5,433,496. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

