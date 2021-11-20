Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $27.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 286,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

