Raymond James Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$12.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of IVN opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.13. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

