Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

VFF stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.70 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

