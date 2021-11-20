Raymond James Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$23.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.15.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

