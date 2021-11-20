Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

