Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

