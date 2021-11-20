Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters stock opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.