RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $791,120.90

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. RED has a total market cap of $791,120.90 and $37,060.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00380643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

