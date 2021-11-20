Red River Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.30 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

