Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,952. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $4,713,813. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

