Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,091,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,227. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.