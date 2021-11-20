Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regency’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. Healthy rent collection and leasing activity displayed improvements in the tenant and the retail landscape. This REIT also issued an improved outlook and raised its dividend. Regency’s premium shopping centers are situated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas where consumers have high spending power, enabling the company to attract top grocers and retailers. It has a healthy balance-sheet position and its focus on the grocery-anchored shopping centers helps it enjoy dependable traffic. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, dwindling traffic at retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy remain concerns. The efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business add to its woes.”

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.