Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 72.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 197,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.73. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

