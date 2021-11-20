Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Highway worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Highway by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 70,070 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIHO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 0.23. Highway Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.60%.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

