Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 152.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

Shares of COFS stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.