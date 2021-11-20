Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 388,500 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Newpark Resources worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 210.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 152.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE NR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

